SMEDA and UNIDO to Promote Renewable Energy in SMEs of Pakistan

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has established an “Energy Desk” at its head office to promote Energy Efficiency (EE) and Renewable Energy (RE) systems in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer SMEDA Hashim Raza has stated that the desk had been set up in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under its project titled “Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan”.

He also said that the Energy Desk is a one-stop service for SMEs in the country to be provided through Global Environment Facility (GEF) funding of UNIDO. It serves as a knowledge data centre to promote the Energy EE and RE technologies and systems.

Raza also highlighted that Energy Desk is aimed toward enhancing the capacities of EE and RE systems through an online “Data management System” for providing seamless access to information, including technical guidelines, manuals, links to energy experts and technology suppliers, and a regular update on training programs and events.

It should be noted that the formal announcement of the Energy Desk was made at the first-ever “Energy Performance Awards” 2022 held earlier at Islamabad. The project is working closely with government to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development in line with its key thematic areas, one being energy & environment.