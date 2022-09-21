Zong and Hasan Raheem Pair Up for Dance Challenge on YouTube Shorts

Zong’s new YouTube Shorts challenge featuring Hasan Raheem is making waves across Pakistan. In collaboration with YouTube, Zong is inviting everyone to show off their dance abilities using YouTube Shorts.

The challenge has been picked up by numerous influencers. Inspired by them and enthused about receiving a shout-out from Hasan, fans have also flocked over to YouTube Shorts to take part in the virtual event.

The TVC for the same incorporates unique elements of the singer’s musical identity that fans have come to know.

Anyone can take part in the challenge by posting a video of themselves dancing to the TVC’s tune with the hashtags #ZongShorts, #HassanZongChallenge, #DigitalHoJao, #LetsGetDigital, and #Zong4G.

In return, they will get a chance to engage with the young superstar. To learn more about how you can participate, visit Zong’s website.

The dance challenge is a unique approach to promote Zong’s new YouTube offer which allows customers to use the video streaming platform at just Rs. 2 an hour for a full day. Customers can subscribe to this offer up to 2 times in a single day for the whole month.

It’s important to note that Zong also became the first brand to collaborate with YouTube, the largest video viewing platform in the world.

Feel your body moving already? Head over to YouTube Shorts to take part in the challenge.