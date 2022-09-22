PTA Processed 1.2 Million URLs Involved in Unlawful Activities

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has processed over 1.2 million URLs for restricting those used in various unlawful and objectionable activities.

According to documents available to Propakistani, PTA has processed a total of 1,206,876 URLs involved in unlawful activities for blocking through the concerned social media platforms. According to PTA, these URLs have been received from various resources and through proactive search.

According to the document, out of a total of 1,206,876 URLs processed by PTA, social media platforms blocked 1,135,814 URLs, whereas 60,470 URLs are still accessible. The social media platforms rejected the blocking of 10,592 URLs.

PTA has sent requests for blocking 134,549 URLs to Facebook, out of which, Facebook blocked 112,698 URLs, whereas 17,248 URLs are still accessible. Facebook has rejected blocking 4,603 URLs processed by the authority.

PTA sent 10,919 URLs to Instagram, out of which, Instagram has blocked 8,078 URLs, whereas 2,671 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 170 URLs processed by the authority.

The authority had requested the blocking of 42,832 URLs from Youtube, out of which, Youtube blocked 36,138 URLs, whereas 4,533 URLs are still accessible. Youtube has rejected the blocking of 2,161 URLs processed by the authority.

PTA has processed 65,122 URLs to TikTok for blocking, out of which, TikTok has blocked 63,632 URLs, whereas 1407 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 83 URLs processed by the PTA.

According to the document, PTA has sent 63,233 URLs to Twitter for blocking, out of which, Twitter has blocked 31,870 URLs whereas 28,070 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 3,293 URLs processed by the authority.

PTA has processed 1,036 URLs to Likee for blocking, out of which, Likee has blocked 965 URLs, whereas 71 URLs are still accessible. The platform did not reject a single URL processed by the PTA.

According to the document, PTA has sent requests for blocking 3,775 URLs to SnakVideo for blocking, out of which, SnakVideo has blocked 3,602 URLs, whereas 167 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 06 URLs processed by the authority.

PTA has processed 575 objectionable URLs to Dailymotion for blocking, out of which, the social media platform has blocked 531 URLs whereas 30 URLs are still accessible. Dailymotion has rejected the blocking of 14 URLs processed by the PTA.

According to the document, PTA sent requests for blocking 884,835 URLs to other social media platforms for blocking, out of which, these platforms have blocked 878,300 URLs whereas 6,273 URLs are still accessible. The platforms have rejected the blocking of 262 URLs processed by the authority.