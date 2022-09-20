Cellphone Users Decline by Over 500,000 in August

The number of cellular subscribers as well as teledensity declined in Pakistan during August 2022 as compared to July 2022, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased by 0.51 million to 194.75 million by end-August 2022 compared to 195.26 million by end-July.

ALSO READ NEPRA Dismisses Telcos Petition for Revision of Tariff from Commercial to Industrial

The teledensity for cellular mobile decreased from 88.61 percent by the end of July to 88.21 percent by end-August 2022. The total teledensity decreased from 89.8 percent by end-July to 89.4 percent by August.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.27 million from 118.57 million by the end of July to 119.84 million by end-August 2022.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 53.8 percent in July to 54.35 percent by end-August.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.838 million by end-July to 5.653 million by end-August registering a decrease of 0.185 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 39.296 million in end-July to 39.965 million by the end of August.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.108 million by end-July to 3.023 million by August, while the number of 4G users increased from 29.695 million by the end of July to 30.218 million by August.

ALSO READ Telcos Continue to Restore Connectivity in Flood-Affected Areas

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.480 million by end-July to 3.365 million by the end of August while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.401 million by the end of July to 22.523 million by the end of August.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.398 million by the end of August compared to 3.468 million by end-July. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 9.909 million in end-July to 10.292 million by the end of August, registering a 0.383 million increase during the period under review.