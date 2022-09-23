66% Pakistanis Think Floods Will Wreak Havoc in the Country Again Next Year

Nearly 66% of Pakistanis are of the view that the country will face similar devastating floods again during the next monsoon season, a survey conducted by Ipsos, a multinational market research and consulting firm, has revealed.

Titled “Pakistan Floods 2022: Perceptions and Response,” 1 in 10 Pakistanis consider floods as a personal threat. On the other hand, 1 in 2 Pakistanis perceive floods as a threat to the country.

ALSO READ BISP Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 31 Billion

According to the survey, 3 in 5 Pakistanis are unaware of climate change and its consequences. Of those who are aware, only 1 in 5 Pakistanis believe that it’s a serious problem for Pakistan.

When asked about the reasons behind the recent devastating floods, only 7% of Pakistanis consider climate change as the biggest contributing factor to the natural disaster.

28% of Pakistanis think the absence of dams and other reservoirs worsened the situation, 25% blame the lack of planning by the government, 20% claim unprecedented rains and prolonged monsoon season, and 19% believe their sins to be the reason behind the natural disaster, while 1% attribute floods to other reasons.

Where the response to the calamity is concerned, 50% of Pakistanis are of the view that the armed forces have played a central role in dealing with the floods. 34% credit the federal government, 13% NGOs, 2% provincial governments, and 1% political parties.

ALSO READ Govt’s Recovery Efforts Disappoint Flood Victims

50% of Pakistanis are willing to donate and play their part in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. Of those who are open to contributing, 52% prefer NGOs to be the recipient of the donations while 48% think their money will be safe with government institutions.

Of those who will donate to NGOs, 24% trust Edhi Foundation, 21% Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, 16% Akhuwat Foundation, 10% Saylani Welfare International Trust, 6% JDC Foundation Pakistan, 5% Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) and Baitusalam Welfare Trust each, 2% Red Crescent Pakistan, and 1% Chhipa Welfare Association, The Citizens Foundation, and HANDS each.

You can find the complete survey results here.