686 USF Sites Damaged Across Pakistan in Floods

The floods have damaged the Universal Service Fund infrastructure in all four provinces. According to the document available to Propakistani, a total of 686 sites of the Universal Service Fund (USF) that provide voice and high-speed mobile internet services to the USF target locations were affected due to the flood.

According to the document, as of August 30, a total of 686 USF sites were affected by rains and floods. Universal Service Fund and its service providers teams worked day and night and restored 609 of these sites within a short span of 2 weeks.

The USF network was hit hardest by the floods in Balochistan province, where 321 USF sites were affected. 203 USF sites were affected in Sindh, 212 sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 40 sites were affected in the Punjab province.

According to the document, 207 affected sites in Balochistan, and 156 affected sites in Sindh have been restored to date. USF and service providers have restored 207 affected sites in KP and 39 sites in Punjab province.

According to USF, 89 percent of the sites have been restored, as the flood water reduces and access challenges are mitigated, USF and its Service Providers will accelerate the pace of restoration activities on the remaining 77 affected sites.