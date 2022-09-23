Another Punjab House to be Constructed in Gwadar

The government of Punjab has decided to build another Punjab House in Gwadar. The Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, approved the project today.

The Balochistan government will provide the land it will be built on.

The Punjab House is a guest house for the province’s government officials when they are traveling to different areas.

The Punjab House in Murree had been turned into a campus for Kohsar University a few years ago. The classes have since been shifted out of the university for administrative reasons, as the Punjab House had not entirely been handed over to the university and it was facing a shortage of space for the students.

The university representatives had requested the federal and provincial governments to hand over the entire building to the university.