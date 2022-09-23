German IT Company Plans To Set up Software Development House in Pakistan

SAP, a German IT company, has planned to set up a software development house in Pakistan aimed at providing various capacity-building programs to thousands of students in Pakistan.

Talking to a group of journalists, SAP Country Managing Director, Saquib Ahmad, informed them that the company was in the process of acquiring regulatory approval to set up a Software Development Centre in Pakistan.

He is optimistic that SAP will receive approvals from different institutions by next year, which is a major milestone to set up the software development house aimed at creating job opportunities for students and professionals by providing them training in in-demand fields.

In recent years, various global social media and IT companies have established their educational units in Pakistan including Facebook which set up innovation labs at LUMs in 2019, and Google launched a Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan, a virtual program, designed to help to emerge mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses.

At present, SAP is providing digital solutions to leading Pakistani companies in the public and private sectors, enabling them to achieve higher growth. It has been working with leading IT companies in Pakistan, including Systems Limited, IBM, and Siemens work with SAP, he said.

“From industries producing household products to automobile and energy industry, education networks, pharmaceuticals, textile hubs, SAP has proven to be the success factor in enabling them with expansion and efficiency towards meeting targets and widening the horizon.” He further added that the list of clients for SAP Pakistan varies from conglomerates to Small and Medium Enterprises, and SAP is equipped to provide a tailored made solution to consolidate the requirement and enhance it for the desired vision.