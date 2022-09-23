Renowned Journalist’s Son Brutally Murders His Wife in Islamabad

The son of senior journalist, Ayaz Amir, has reportedly murdered his wife at his residence in the Chak Shehzad area of Islamabad, various media reports have claimed.

According to a statement by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town Police Station. A man named Shahnawaz Amir has been arrested for killing his wife.

تھانہ شہزاد ٹاؤن کے علاقہ چک شہزاد میں قتل کی واردات کا معاملہ۔ شاہ نواز نامی شخص نے اپنی بیوی سارہ کو گھر میں قتل کیا۔ پولیس کے سینئر افسران اور فارنزک ٹیمیں موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ وقوعہ کی تفتیش جاری ہے اور جو بھی حقائق سامنے آئیں گے وہ شئیر کئے جائیں گے۔#ICTP #IGP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 23, 2022

During preliminary investigation, Shahnawaz confessed to killing his wife with a sharp object, which has also been recovered from the crime scene. Meanwhile, the dead body has been shifted to PIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

ICT Police has said that senior officials and forensic teams are present at the spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, ICT Police disclosed, adding that updates on the case will be shared regularly.

ALSO READ Lahore Gets Round-the-Clock Driving License Facility

On the other, Zahid Gishkori, who heads the investigation unit of a local TV channel, has said that this murder is another high-profile incident like the Noor Mukaddam murder case.

Zahir Jaffer, who is the primary offender in the Noor Mukaddam case, was handed a death sentence by Additional District and Sessions Judge after a 7-month-long hearing of the gruesome incident.