Oil Production Increased by 14.5% to Over 10 Million Tons in 2020-21: Report

The oil production from Pakistani refineries has increased by 14.48 percent to 10.66 million tons in 2020-21 from 9.31 million tons during the previous FY 2019-20.

Among the refineries PARCO was the best performing refinery, which has increased production by 55 percent from 2.85 million tons in 2019-20 to 4.42 million tons during FY 2020-21, said OGRA’s State of the Regulated Petroleum Industry Report 2020-21.

The report said that in production PARCO is followed by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) whose production has increased by 18.04 percent from 1.56 million tons in 2019-20 to 1.84 million tons during 2020-21. The production of Pakistan Refinery Limited has enhanced by 2.55 percent from 1.21million tons in 2019-20 to 1.24 million tons in 2020-21.

Production of Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL) whose production has declined by around 19.90 percent from 2.13 million tons in 2019-20 to 1.70 million tons during 2020-21.

Moreover, the production of National Refinery Limited declined by 7.1 percent from 1.56 million tons in FY 2019-20 to 1.45 million tons during FY 2070-21.

PARCO was a major contributor to POL production with more than 41 percent share followed by ARL with 17 percent share and BPPL, NRL, and PRL with 16 percent, 14 percent, and 12 percent share respectively during 2020-21.