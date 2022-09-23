Rector Superior University Bags South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award

The South Asian Partnership Summit (SAPS) has honored Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University, with South Asia’s Top 100 Power Women Award at the 6th Business Excellence Awards 2022.

The accolade is in recognition of “her relentless efforts toward making a lasting socioeconomic impact by introducing a revolutionary entrepreneurial approach to education and facilitation of self-sufficient and progressive communities.”

The awards consider thousands of candidates and organizations from the eight representative countries to select the most credible and the best candidate who has the profile and track record of effective leadership and tangible change quotient.

Meanwhile, SAPS also conferred Superior University with the Emerging Educational Institute of the Year Award at a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A PhD in Women Entrepreneurship from Middlesex University, UK, Dr. Sumaira has been a great influence in transforming ideologies, capitalizing on opportunities, and providing practical solutions by enabling and empowering youth.

Dr. Sumaira also launched Superior’s flagship programs like the Entrepreneurship Teaching and Training Program (ETTP), Social Entrepreneurship Program (SEP), and the unique 3U1M Program, in line with her commitment to creating a socioeconomic impact.

The annual Rectors’ Conference is another one of her ideas designed to create possibilities in finding practically creative solutions for existing threats and challenges facing the higher education sector in Pakistan.

The recently held Superior Entrepreneurial Expo in collaboration with the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) also provided a creative platform for the Pakistani youth to showcase their innovative ideas and get Pakistan further close to an entrepreneurial revolution.

Earlier in April, Superior University became Pakistan’s number one private-sector university under the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022.