Lahore Gets Round-the-Clock Driving License Facility

Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, launched the City Traffic Police Lahore’s (CTPL) Smart 24/7 Licensing Center at Manawan Lines, Lahore, yesterday.

According to the details, citizens will be able to access its services round the clock, seven days a week.

ALSO READ Analysis: Car Prices Are Going to Rise Again Very Soon

IGP Shahkar said that the Punjab Police’s top objective is providing driving licenses to civilians besides promoting strict adherence to traffic rules. He also ordered for the process to be simplified and for the transparent provision of other facilities using modern technology.

The IGP stated this at the inauguration ceremony of the new license center, which was attended by the CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muntazer Mehdi, the AIG Traffic, the DIG Operations, the DIG Investigation, the DIG Special Protection Unit, the DIG VIP Security, and other officials.

Furthermore, he called for issuing driving licenses to the elderly and women on a priority basis and coordinating with the system for the Safe City cameras for better traffic management in the provincial capital.

CCPO Dogar and CTO Mehdi briefed IGP Shahkar about the operations of the newly launched license center and detailed that services like new international and learner licenses along with duplicate, renewal, and license verification services will be transparently provided under the Queumatic Management System (QMS).

a

CTO Mehdi also highlighted that there are Liberty Market already has 22 learner’s booths, six driving test facilities, and a separate licensing facility for women.

At the end of the ceremony, IGP Shahkar asked the visitors to the center about the facilities and staff’s behavior and commended the role of the traffic police for their service delivery. The citizens also thanked him for providing modern and transparent services.