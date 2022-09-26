4 CEO and Several Chairmen of the National Fertilizers Marketing Company Change in One Year

Four CEOs and some chairmen of National Fertilizers Marketing Limited (NFML) were replaced and changed in 2022, said the Industries Ministry officials.

They were briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Industry and Production, which met today (Monday) under the chairmanship of Senator Khaleda Ateeb.

The Senate Committee discussed the agenda regarding the employees of National Fertilizers Marketing Limited (NFML). This financial year, National Fertilizers Marketing Limited suffered a loss of Rs. 73.3 million, revealed Additional Secretary Industries. The Additional Secretary further informed that the National Fertilizers Marketing Limited had a loss of Rs. 14.1 million rupees last financial year.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About The Controversy of Transgender Persons Act 2018

NFML has a total of 361 employees, including 45 permanent and 316 temporary employees. It was further informed that work is in progress to merge NFML with the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and a committee has been constituted in this regard.

In April 2022, the company was allowed to operate under the Ministry of Industry, and 45 permanent and 316 temporary employees were appointed in 2011 and 2012. The company operated with the funds obtained from importing urea. In the briefing, it was revealed that as urea was not imported in 2016-17, it was decided to reduce the number of temporary employees.

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, commenting on the matter, said that temporary employees have faced hardships because of delays and gaps in the merger meeting. The senator questioned that the board is independent, then why did the ministry not direct to call the meeting of the board? Responding to this, Additional Secretary Ministry of Industry said that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 27th August under his chair.

He further briefed the committee that four CEOs and some chairmen were replaced and changed in 2022. He further remarked that urea was not imported in the last 2 years as the local demand was satiated. However, one hundred thousand tons of urea were allowed to be imported from China in February 2022. The decision to import urea is made at the request of the provincial agriculture department.

Furthermore, two lakh tons of urea were imported from China. Now, 2 ships of 50,500 tons of urea have arrived. Senator Asif Kirmani said that he is not in favor of making anyone unemployed because people’s lives are in trouble now.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Issuance of Letter of Comfort in Favor of PSO for Raising Loan Facility of Rs. 50 Billion

The committee summoned the Ministry of Commerce in the next meeting.