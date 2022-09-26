ECB Credits PSL for Successful Pakistan-England Series

England’s white-ball team is touring Pakistan after a 17-year hiatus. The two teams are now playing a T20I series, with the host side leveling the series at 2-2 after a stunning win in the fourth game at National Stadium Karachi.

The Ben Stokes-led side will visit the country for the red-ball series after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The three-match Test series is scheduled from 1 to 21 December.

Martin Darlow, Deputy Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), expressed satisfaction with the series and stated that he is delighted that the England team finally toured Pakistan after such a long time.

Darlow, while speaking to the media, said that both boards worked hard to make this happen and that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) played a significant role in making England’s visit to Pakistan a success.

ECB’s Deputy Chairman went on to say that PSL has brought together players from both countries, and it was good to see the camaraderie between Harry Brook and Haris Rauf and other stars of both sides.

He said that a huge number of fans from England will come to Pakistan for the Test matches. “I will tell the fans that Pakistan is a very beautiful place, I am eagerly waiting for the arrival of ICC events in Pakistan,” he added.