Electricity Soon to Get Cheaper in Punjab; Says Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab will soon get cheap electricity via green energy projects which will be installed across the province, it is learnt reliably here.

Speaking to a German delegation over the weekend, Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, said a formal MoU will be signed with a German company to carry out the green energy project. He also directed that waste-to-energy power plant projects be implemented as soon as possible.

The delegation expressed interest in developing green waste-to-energy power plant projects in Punjab during the meeting. They talked about establishing a plant in Lahore to generate electricity from garbage, as well as investing billions of rupees in the project, which would potentially employ 5,000 people.

The chief minister directed the officials involved to finalize the key features of the project as soon as possible, adding that all departments involved should expeditiously settle their affairs in order to sign an MoU in this regard.

He promised that this project would be handled transparently at all levels. Also, he emphasized the importance of installing environmentally friendly power plants as a pressing need in light of climate change, as it would allow the country to cope with pollution.

The German delegation comprised middle-level to senior representatives of the company, including the firm’s office-bearer Mr. Carsten.

Sajid Khan Bhatti, Tanvir Shah, Muhammad Jabbar, Mushtaq Gondal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Hasan, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Energy, Additional Secretary Industries, and Special Secretaries from the Chief Minister’s Office were also present.