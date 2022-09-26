Imam-ul-Haq Leaves County Championship Midway Due to Father’s Illness

Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Imam-ul-Haq, has withdrawn from the ongoing County Championship 2022 in England where he was representing Somerset CCC and will return home due to his father’s illness.

According to the details shared by the club, the opening batter’s father had a heart attack a few days ago and doctors advised him to undergo surgery. Imam will be unavailable for the upcoming match against Kent.

Speaking to the media, Club Director, Andy Hurry, said, “Imam will return home immediately to be with his family in Pakistan. This means that he won’t be available for selection for our final fixture at Canterbury.”

Hurry also commended the left-hander for his efforts and contributions, both on and off the field, since joining the club, and expressed support on behalf of all Somerset County Cricket Club players, staff, and fans.

It is also worth noting that Imam will miss the first match of the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is set to begin on September 27, and will most likely play the second match of the tournament.

Imam had a successful season in both Tests and ODIs this year, scoring 388 runs in five Tests at an average of 54.22, including two centuries and one fifty, and 505 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 72.14.