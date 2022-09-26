KP Principal Brings Advanced Facilities to Govt School

A government school principal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has helped his school surpass even private schools in providing modern facilities to its students, such as air-conditioned classrooms, solar power supply, refrigerators, and microwave ovens.

Pervez Marwat, the principal of Government High Secondary School Gulbehar, has achieved all of the above to develop his institute into a model school using government funds.

ALSO READ KP Makes Quranic Studies Compulsory for Matric and Intermediate

He said that despite receiving all the basic facilities from the government, the principals and teachers of most government schools fail to spend the funds properly.

Marwat added that seeing his students, no one can tell a difference between them and private school students.

Thus, Government High Secondary School Gulbahar is proof that with fair and proper use of funds, even a government school can provide the same standard of education as private schools.

ALSO READ USF Approves Rs. 21 Billion for New Optical Fiber and Broadband Projects

In related news, a total of 798,333 boys and girls have enrolled in government schools as a part of the ‘Parhega to Barhega Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’ enrolment campaign, as revealed by the province’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, The campaign had begun on 1 August 2022 and reached a successful completion on 10 September 2022.