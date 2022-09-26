Miftah Ismail Resigns as Ishaq Dar All Set to Take Charge as Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail, has formally resigned from his post as senior PML-N member and former Ishaq Dar is all set to become the country’s new finance minister.

The development came on Sunday after an important PML-N meeting was held under the chairmanship of party supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah, Ishaq Dar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the huddle.

Following the meeting, Miftah took to Twitter to confirm the rumors of his resignation and announced that he had verbally submitted his resignation to the PML-N supreme leader.

In a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif today, I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as Finance Minister. Pakistan Paindabad — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) September 25, 2022

Ishaq Dar had previously served as Finance Minister during PML-N’s previous government. He had left for the United Kingdom due to medical reasons while facing corruption charges in Pakistan. He is rumored to take oath as the Finance Minister on Tuesday.