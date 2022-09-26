Temperatures Dip as Babusar Gets Autumn’s First Snowfall

Babusar Top and its adjacent areas received their first autumn rainfall and light snowfall, of the season, indicating the advent of winter, as per media reports on Sunday.

Rain and snow in the northern regions have caused the temperature to dip considerably, and the locals have started moving from Gitti Das and Babusar to Chilas in the Diamer District.

ALSO READ Heavy Rains Expected in Different Parts of Punjab Today

The local administration has advised tourists against visiting the northern areas as the roads in the Diamer district, including Nanga Parbat and Batogah Top, have been receiving snowfall as well.

According to the weather forecast, Kashmir, upper Punjab, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours, while the weather in the northern areas of Pakistan will remain partly cloudy.

ALSO READ Satellite Images of Indus River Show Unbelievable Effects of Floods

A colder and wetter winter is predicted this year. According to PakWeather, the predictive output models predicted more than normal rainfall in northern Pakistan while dry spells were predicted in the south of the country.

On the other hand, the National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC) reported hot and dry weather conditions in most other parts of the country in the last 24 hours, and Sibi, Balochistan had the highest reported temperature of 41°C.