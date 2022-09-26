ZTE Axon 30s Features Under Display Camera and High-End Specs For Only $238

Published Sep 26, 2022

Under-display cameras fall under a niche section of the smartphone market and only appear on expensive or highly region-limited devices. Xiaomi Mix 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3/4, and ZTE Axon 40 Ultra are some of the phones that have an under-display camera, but these are either expensive, limited to China, or both.

However, ZTE’s new Axon 30s aims to make the technology a lot cheaper, though it is still limited to China for now.

Design and Display

The ZTE Axon 30s has a clean edge-to-edge display thanks to its under-screen camera. This is a huge 6.92-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for 1 billion colors and HDR10. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display and ZTE has perfected the under-display camera technology to the point it is virtually invisible.

Internals and Software

Even though it’s a budget phone, it is equipped with the high-end Snapdragon 870, which beats most modern upper mid-range chipsets. It will be available in two different memory configurations including 8 GB/128GB and 12 GB/256 GB and it even has a memory card slot.

For software, it brings Android 12 OS with MyOS 12 on top.

Cameras

The main camera on the back is a 64MP sensor sized at 1/1.73″ and it’s paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It is one of those rare mid-range phones that is capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording with 10-bit colors and HDR.

The under-display selfie camera is a 16MP shooter, though it is worth mentioning that UD cameras generally lack image quality.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 4,200 mAh with support for 55W fast charging, and a compatible charger is included in the box.

ZTE Axon 30s has a starting price of only $238 in China. It will be available in Black and Blue color options.

ZTE Axon 30s Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC3
  • OS: Android 12, MyOS 12
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.92″ OLED with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 10-bit colors, HDR10
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 64 MP, f/1.8, 25 mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8 µm, PDAF
      8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16 mm (ultrawide)
      5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Black, Blue
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 4,200 mAh, 55W fast charging
  • Price: $238

