ZTE Axon 30s Features Under Display Camera and High-End Specs For Only $238

Under-display cameras fall under a niche section of the smartphone market and only appear on expensive or highly region-limited devices. Xiaomi Mix 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3/4, and ZTE Axon 40 Ultra are some of the phones that have an under-display camera, but these are either expensive, limited to China, or both.
However, ZTE’s new Axon 30s aims to make the technology a lot cheaper, though it is still limited to China for now.
Design and Display
The ZTE Axon 30s has a clean edge-to-edge display thanks to its under-screen camera. This is a huge 6.92-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for 1 billion colors and HDR10. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display and ZTE has perfected the under-display camera technology to the point it is virtually invisible.
Internals and Software
Even though it’s a budget phone, it is equipped with the high-end Snapdragon 870, which beats most modern upper mid-range chipsets. It will be available in two different memory configurations including 8 GB/128GB and 12 GB/256 GB and it even has a memory card slot.
For software, it brings Android 12 OS with MyOS 12 on top.
Cameras
The main camera on the back is a 64MP sensor sized at 1/1.73″ and it’s paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It is one of those rare mid-range phones that is capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording with 10-bit colors and HDR.
The under-display selfie camera is a 16MP shooter, though it is worth mentioning that UD cameras generally lack image quality.
Battery and Pricing
Battery capacity is 4,200 mAh with support for 55W fast charging, and a compatible charger is included in the box.
ZTE Axon 30s has a starting price of only $238 in China. It will be available in Black and Blue color options.
ZTE Axon 30s Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC3
- OS: Android 12, MyOS 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.92″ OLED with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 10-bit colors, HDR10
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 64 MP, f/1.8, 25 mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8 µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16 mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Black, Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,200 mAh, 55W fast charging
- Price: $238