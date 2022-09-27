Lahore Police’s Holidays Banned Due Pakistan Vs. England T20I Series

Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Afzal Ahmed Kausar, has imposed a ban on holidays for Lahore Police due to Pakistan and England T20I series.

According to the notification, the decision has been made to ensure the security of the teams during the matches.

Furthermore, around 193 combined squads of the Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) will be stationed along the hotel and Gaddafi Stadium for the England team’s security.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin Force stated that the security plan will be executed in accordance with the guidelines and additional 72 teams will also accompany the touring team’s buses on the mentioned route.

In this regard, a special security plan has also been devised for the stadium, where 36 squads will be deployed, SP added.

Earlier, Lahore Police had blocked the main roads of the metropolis to perform full dress rehearsals for security during the cricket series. All routes between Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA), Pearl Continental Hotel, and Gaddafi Stadium were blocked.

Note here that both teams have been given the status of ‘state guests’ and are being provided with zero routes (no traffic allowed) for their safety. Moreover, several major areas including Gulberg, Girja Chowk, and Mall Road experienced traffic jams due to road closures for rehearsals.