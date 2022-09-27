PCB and Faysal Bank Join Hands to Strengthen Cricket at Grassroots Level

In a bid to continue to strengthen the cricketing foundations in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board has entered into a strategic partnership with Faysal Bank.

Through this partnership, Faysal Bank will support the PCB Grassroots Cricket Development Program. This program will sponsor both domestic and foreign coaches and world-class coaching clinics, which will help to identify and groom young talented cricketers across Pakistan. These coaches will also share with our young cricketers their vast playing and coaching experience and knowledge from around the cricketing world.

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, said, “I am delighted to welcome Faysal Bank on board. One of the core objectives of the Pakistan Cricket Board is to strengthen the cricket base in the country by providing state-of-the-art facilities and knowledge to cricketers from a very young so they are groomed into top-notch cricketers, who are ready to serve the country at the international stage.”

ALSO READ ECB Credits PSL for Successful Pakistan-England Series

Through this partnership, we will develop a strong grassroots structure to help our up and coming cricketers and bring foreign coaches into our domestic cricket who will impart their vast knowledge and depth about the game.

“It is vital to have coaches – who have coached and played around the world – at the domestic level as that is where a player is fine-tuned and graduates to the international level. While working on the technical side, these coaches will also develop our domestic cricketers into strong characters by working on the psychological aspects of the game, which will help us in developing cricketers who are ready to rise to the demands of international cricket,” Ramiz added.

ALSO READ Mark Wood Keen to Learn Death Bowling From Haris Rauf

Faysal Bank President and Chief Executive, Yousaf Hussain, added, “Diversity and inclusion is a part of our core ethos, which entails grooming young talent and engagement on a positive and sustainable basis. The intent has always been to further strengthen the infrastructure for opportunities and development of the youth across all segments of society as we have immense talent that remains untapped.”