Aussie Legend Picks Shaheen Alongside Bumrah in Top Picks for T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah suffered a knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, forcing him to miss the ODI series against the Netherlands, Asia Cup 2022, and the seven-match T20I series against England at home.

During his rehabilitation in London, the left-arm pacer started bowling practice under NHPC bowling coach, Umar Rasheed, last week, and the selection committee has named him in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, former Australian opening batter, Mark Waugh, has revealed the top five players he would pick for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, and Pakistani speedster is one of them.

While speaking in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, Waugh remarked that Shaheen is a wicket-taker and a terrific left-arm pacer, adding that he will share the new ball with Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

To open the bowling at the other end we’ll go with Shaheen Shah from Pakistan, who is a tremendous left-arm bowler. He is a wicket-taker. He sort of lifts the team. He is a guy that other players follow.

The former Australia opener also picked Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, who is regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the format, and England’s Jos Buttler and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell among the five players.