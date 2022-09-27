PTA Advises Parents to Use Parental Control Apps

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised parents to use parental control software on mobile phones and devices to prevent any untoward incident related to cybercrime.

The telecom watchdog has stated in an advisory, “Parents need to be watchful of children’s online activities to avoid their involvement in cybercrime over the internet/social media, ultimately resulting in penal consequences.”

Being on the internet has the usual benefits of gaming, entertainment, and engaging in educational activities; however, it also contains potential risks such as inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and exposure to online predators. Children can easily become victims of such activities if not guided or supervised by their parents and teachers, the watchdog explained.

List of Softwares

PTA has also provided the list of software offering parental control for public guidance: