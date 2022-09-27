PTV Sports Records Highest-Ever Ratings for Pakistan-England T20Is

Cricket fans are enthralled by the ongoing home series as the England cricket team is visiting Pakistan after a 17-year absence. While the National Stadium in Karachi was filled to capacity for all four matches, with all tickets sold out and all seats occupied, television viewership was also unprecedented.

During the first four matches of the series, PTV Sports reported massive viewership. The TV ratings skyrocketed to 20.8, demonstrating the overwhelming enthusiasm of fans in the home series.

As per PTV Sports’ official Twitter account, the channel witnessed record ratings for the Karachi leg of the historic series.

PTV Sports HD secures record rating during #PakvEng T20i's. pic.twitter.com/Dtd1rVKfKb — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) September 27, 2022

With the series tied at 2-2, the competition has heated up as the teams have arrived in Lahore for the last three games. Fans are anticipated to turn out in numbers for the series-deciding matches of the tour.

The next match is scheduled for 7:30 PM on Wednesday while the next matches will take place on 30 September and 2 October.