Punjab University Announces Multiple Teaching Jobs

Punjab University has announced part-time teaching positions at the Institute of Education and Research (IER) for the academic year 2022-2023.
Punjab University’s IER is Pakistan’s premier teacher education institute, which offers degrees in BS, MPhil, and PhD.
Here is all you need to know about the vacancies at Punjab University:
Content Courses
|English
|Urdu
|Islamic Studies
|Arabic
|Quran Translation
|Physics
|Chemistry
|Biology
|Statistics
|Manufacturing Technology (Wood and Metal)
|Art/Craft/Calligraphy
|Fine Arts
|Journalism
|Physical Education
|Geography
|Economics
|History
|Environmental Sciences
|Computer Science
|Political Science
|Pakistan Studies
|Mathematics
|Electronics
|Accounting
|Psychology
|Philosophy
|Sociology
|Expository Writing
Professional Courses
It includes all courses being taught under BS Education programs.
Requirements
|Qualification
|Minimum MPhil or equivalent Degree, recognized by the HEC, in the relevant subject. PhD will be preferred
|Gender
|Male/Female
|Language
|Proficient in Urdu and English
|Experience
|Candidates having teaching experience at the postgraduate level will be preferred
|Nature of Job
|Part-time/per-hour basis
How to Apply?
Eligible candidates are required to submit the application form along with attested copies of certificates/degrees, DMCs, CNIC, Domicile, and one recent photo at the IER.
They must also submit a fee of Rs. 1,000 at the IER’s HBL Branch in favor of the Director IER.
Here is the application form.
Deadline
The last date to submit applications for the positions at IER is 20 October 2022.
Important Note
Those who are already part-time teachers at IER are required to apply again for the academic year 2022-23.