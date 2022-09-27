Punjab University Announces Multiple Teaching Jobs

Punjab University has announced part-time teaching positions at the Institute of Education and Research (IER) for the academic year 2022-2023.

Punjab University’s IER is Pakistan’s premier teacher education institute, which offers degrees in BS, MPhil, and PhD.

ALSO READ AIOU Invites Applications for Tutors and Resource Persons Positions

Here is all you need to know about the vacancies at Punjab University:

Content Courses

English Urdu Islamic Studies Arabic Quran Translation Physics Chemistry Biology Statistics Manufacturing Technology (Wood and Metal) Art/Craft/Calligraphy Fine Arts Journalism Physical Education Geography Economics History Environmental Sciences Computer Science Political Science Pakistan Studies Mathematics Electronics Accounting Psychology Philosophy Sociology Expository Writing

Professional Courses

It includes all courses being taught under BS Education programs.

Requirements

Qualification Minimum MPhil or equivalent Degree, recognized by the HEC, in the relevant subject. PhD will be preferred Gender Male/Female Language Proficient in Urdu and English Experience Candidates having teaching experience at the postgraduate level will be preferred Nature of Job Part-time/per-hour basis

ALSO READ Here’s When MDCAT is Likely to be Held in Pakistan

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are required to submit the application form along with attested copies of certificates/degrees, DMCs, CNIC, Domicile, and one recent photo at the IER.

They must also submit a fee of Rs. 1,000 at the IER’s HBL Branch in favor of the Director IER.

Here is the application form.

Loading...

Deadline

The last date to submit applications for the positions at IER is 20 October 2022.

Important Note

Those who are already part-time teachers at IER are required to apply again for the academic year 2022-23.