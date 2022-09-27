AIOU Invites Applications for Tutors and Resource Persons Positions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications from highly motivated and experienced academicians for the posts of part-time tutors/resource persons.

Individuals who are well versed in tools and technologies for online digital learning (ODL)/online teaching (OT) are encouraged to register at AIOU’s Aaghi Tutor Portal.

ALSO READ Here’s When MDCAT is Likely to be Held in Pakistan

Here is everything you need to know about the tutors/resource persons positions at AIOU:

Eligibility Criteria

Program Qualification Experience Required Matric/SSC Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree Govt. teachers in BPS 16 and above: at least two years of teaching experience Govt. teachers in BPS 11 to 15: three years post qualification experience Teachers working private qualification: five years post qualification teaching experience Teachers working in reputed large school network, affiliated colleges with Board/Universities and degree awarding institutions: two years post qualification experience Visiting faculty members of universities: one-year post qualification teaching experience MPhil and Ph.D. and degree holders: no teaching experience required Intermediate/HSSC Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject Associate Degree Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject Masters/BS (4 years) Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject preferably having an MPhil/PhD Degree BEd (1.5, 2.5, and 4 years) and ADE Minimum 2nd Class MA Education/MEd PhD, MPhil/MS PhD in the relevant subject

ALSO READ Education Ministry Announces Top Vacancies in Three Universities in Islamabad

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are required to apply at AIOU’s Aaghi Portal. They must also submit Rs. 1,000 processing fee in any branch of ABL, UBL, or FWBL. They can also submit the fee through Easypaisa or Upaisa.

Those who are already registered as tutors/resource persons with the verified fee are not required to apply again. However, they will have to update their existing profiles.

Deadline

The last date to apply for tutors/resource persons posts at AIOU is 10 October 2022.