AIOU Invites Applications for Tutors and Resource Persons Positions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has invited applications from highly motivated and experienced academicians for the posts of part-time tutors/resource persons.
Individuals who are well versed in tools and technologies for online digital learning (ODL)/online teaching (OT) are encouraged to register at AIOU’s Aaghi Tutor Portal.
Here is everything you need to know about the tutors/resource persons positions at AIOU:
Eligibility Criteria
|Program
|Qualification
|Experience Required
|Matric/SSC
|Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree
|Govt. teachers in BPS 16 and above: at least two years of teaching experience
Govt. teachers in BPS 11 to 15: three years post qualification experience
Teachers working private qualification: five years post qualification teaching experience
Teachers working in reputed large school network, affiliated colleges with Board/Universities and degree awarding institutions: two years post qualification experience
Visiting faculty members of universities: one-year post qualification teaching experience
MPhil and Ph.D. and degree holders: no teaching experience required
|Intermediate/HSSC
|Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject
|Associate Degree
|Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject
|Masters/BS (4 years)
|Minimum 2nd Class Masters Degree in relevant subject preferably having an MPhil/PhD Degree
|BEd (1.5, 2.5, and 4 years) and ADE
|Minimum 2nd Class MA Education/MEd
|PhD, MPhil/MS
|PhD in the relevant subject
How to Apply?
Eligible candidates are required to apply at AIOU’s Aaghi Portal. They must also submit Rs. 1,000 processing fee in any branch of ABL, UBL, or FWBL. They can also submit the fee through Easypaisa or Upaisa.
Those who are already registered as tutors/resource persons with the verified fee are not required to apply again. However, they will have to update their existing profiles.
Deadline
The last date to apply for tutors/resource persons posts at AIOU is 10 October 2022.