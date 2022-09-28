KalPay Collaborates with Muawin to Strengthen Digital Lending

KalPay, a shariah-aligned B2C buy-now-pay-later service, has partnered with Muawin, Pakistan’s first B2B buy-now-pay-later company, to help strengthen digital lending in Pakistan.

This partnership will enable KalPay to expand its offering of the most flexible and straightforward payment choice (Buy Now, Pay Later) for customers, while simultaneously leveraging the lending capabilities of Muawin to empower merchants and businesses through working capital financing.

In the last few years, BNPL has become an incredibly popular option amongst consumers – enabling them to obtain goods through flexible and interest-free payments offered in the form of a secure and seamless payment experience provided by merchants utilizing BNPL.

As KalPay works to improve the purchasing power of customers through its leading BNPL platform, merchants also need to be ready to cater to the heightened demand with a steady supply of products. This is where Muawin comes in.

With a lending portfolio spanning multiple sectors including ride-hailing, retail, logistics, and agriculture, Muawin is playing a crucial role in helping MSMEs gain financial control of their enterprises.

Through this partnership, KalPay will leverage Muawin’s homegrown tech stack to provide end-to-end digital financing solutions to their network of online retailers, helping create a robust financial inclusion ecosystem together.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Waleed Amjad Islam, Co-founder and COO KalPay, remarked, “Our strategic alliance with Muawin is a leap forward in the digital lending landscape of Pakistan.”

“Muawin, with their expertise in B2B lending, complements our B2C offering paving the way for a holistic credit scoring mechanism at the center of lending in Pakistan. Together we aim to revolutionize how the average Pakistani can get access to credit,” he added.

Co-Founder and CSO Muawin, Hashim Ali, added, “This landmark partnership is a testament to our vision of collaboration for financial inclusion.”

“As market leaders, we’re proud of leading the charge for democratizing finance – while building partnerships with institutions such as KalPay to establish a platform that can drive incremental digitization of credit for MSMEs,” he added.

In the near future, Muawin and KalPay are set to continue working to broaden the scope of their collaboration while building a unique platform to accelerate the impact of BNPL solutions and ensure financial independence for the community at large.