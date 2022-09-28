Punjab Approves Summary for 11,000 Jobs in Govt Schools

The Punjab government has approved the summary for the hiring of thousands of non-teaching staff members in public sector educational institutes all over the province.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, penned that the summary for the recruitment of over 11,000 jobs (BS-1 to BS-4) in the School Education Department (SED) has been approved.

This Summary has been approved. The process should be starting in the coming days. I am taking care of the other Summaries as well. Just be a little patient. CM @ChParvezElahi & myself are on your your side, be absolutely clear about it. https://t.co/fXTml13bwW — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) September 27, 2022

The Minister revealed that the hiring process will be initiated in the coming days, and he is taking care of other similar summaries related to the provincial education sector that have already been initiated.

Last month, the provincial government announced these jobs. This was the third major education-related development by the provincial government within a week.

Initially, the Punjab government had decided to regularize thousands of teachers in public sector educational institutes. The Education Ministry had forwarded the summary to make 14,000 government teachers permanent.

It was followed by another summary for the recruitment of thousands of educators. The Ministry had sent the summary to hire over 16,000 educators in public sector educational institutes.