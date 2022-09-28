Robbers Loot Rs. 10 Million From Cash Van

Armed robberies have become a common occurrence in uninhabited areas between major cities of Pakistan. In a recent update from SSP Amjab Sheikh, seven robbers stole Rs. 10 million from a private company-owned cash van traveling from Karachi to Moro.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC Expects Major Decline in Sales Due to Production Cuts

The incident occurred within Chalgiri police station’s jurisdiction. The SSP added that four cash vans were traveling from Karachi to Moro. One of the vans broke down in the area and fell victim to the robbery.

The unidentified thieves arrived on motorcycles and a car, stole the cash, and then fled. SSP Amjad Sheikh stated that the staff of the private company has been detained for questioning regarding the robbery. The department is also conducting a forensic examination of the looted van.

In a similar incident from last year, the driver of a cash van stole Rs. 205 million in a massive heist in Karachi. The theft had occurred at I.I. Chundrigar Road. The police reported that private company guards had left to deliver cash to a bank while the driver fled from outside.

ALSO READ Is GAC Launching New Cars in Pakistan?

The Mithadar police initiated an investigation into the theft after filing a report, which is still underway.