Senior Officials of Customs and IRS Fail to Declare Details of Assets

Senior bureaucrats belonging to Pakistan Customs and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) have failed to file their assets and liabilities details.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday directed senior officers of the Pakistan Customs Service and IRS to file their declaration of assets and liabilities.

Despite clear instructions, BPS-20 officers of PCS Collector Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication-II) Karachi Feroze Alam Huneo, Chief (Reforms and Modernization) FBR Malik Kamran Azam Khan, Collector Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta Khalid Hussain Jamali, and Director Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (South) Karachi Khaleel Ibrahim Yousafani have failed to fulfil their legal obligations in the form of non-submission of declaration of assets and liabilities which is tantamount to misconduct under rule 2(k) of the civil servants (E&D) rules 2020, said FBR.

Therefore, the Board has de-notified the performance allowance of the above-mentioned officers for three months or till the filing of the declaration of assets and liabilities whichever is later.

Meanwhile, in another notification, FBR has also discontinued the performance allowance of BPS-21 IRS officer FBR Syed Maroof Gilani and three BPS-20 officers Commissioner IR Reema Masud as well as Muhammad Yasir Pirzada and Muhammad Naveed Akhtar.