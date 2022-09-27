FBR Raids Outfitters Head Office in Lahore

The Regional Corporate Tax Office Lahore has raided the head office of clothing brand Outfitters in Lahore to obtain relevant records for completion of the audit proceedings against the company.

Senior officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told ProPakistani that the raid was conducted with the necessary approval of the Commissioner Audit-III Corporate Tax Office Lahore.

The approval of the raid was given by Zulqarnain Ali Shaheen Haral, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Commissioner-IR (Audit-III), Corporate Tax Office, Lahore, who is the competent authority in the case.

The case of Outfitters was selected for audit, but they were not complying with the department’s notices for the provision of the required record. During the ongoing audit proceedings, the unit was not providing the records required for audit purposes.

A local team of the Regional Corporate Tax Office Lahore recovered and seized computers, laptops, and other records including ledgers of purchases and sales of the unit.