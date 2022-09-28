Traffic Diversion Plan For Islamabad Revealed Amid Ongoing Protest

Islamabad Police has revealed a traffic diversion plan amid the ongoing protests.

The department had initially blocked Islamabad and Rawalpindi entry points at Rawat T-Cross due to protest from farmers. However, according to the latest updates, the authorities removed barricades from the entry and exit points to ease the flow of traffic.

However, Red Zone entry and exit points from Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk, and NADRA Chowk will remain closed. Alternatively, motorists can use Margalla Road to travel to-and-from that general area. At Serena Chowk, the road is only open for one-lane traffic on entry.

Traffic police representatives stated that the department seeks to keep all roadways open for the public, especially during rush hours. They added that the government will hold negotiations with the protestors before they enter Islamabad.

DIG operations, DC Islamabad, and the local administration will overlook the traffic and security arrangements. Furthermore, the department will issue live updates of the traffic and security situation to facilitate the masses.

Islamabad police has advised the masses to plan their travels accordingly as the blockades may result in heavy traffic congestion. You can follow the department’s Twitter page to stay up to date with live traffic status.