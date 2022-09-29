You Can Now Open a Bank Account With an SMS

Opening a bank account can be quite a headache. Banks tend to have varying requirements for opening an account and some tend to ask more questions than others. It is even more of a struggle if you have a job as you need more documents to prove your employment.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a new facility to let you open a bank account without leaving your home. You can even do so if you do not have an active internet connection. You can now open a bank account by sending an SMS at *2262# through SBP’s new Asaan Mobile Account facility.

All the steps involved are mentioned in the image above. You can get started by sending an SMS to the code mentioned above, get registered, select a bank of your choice, add CNIC details, and get a PIN for your account.

This shows that the facility is not limited to the State Bank of Pakistan, but can be used to open an account for any bank.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, made the announcement on Twitter. He said:

Inclusion in financial system should be facilitated for women/transgender citizens, especially those without mobile data. Now simply SMS *2262# and open a bank account without visiting any bank. All you need is your CNIC. Let’s open banking to everyone. Not just a few.

Note that even though he says “women and transgender citizens” should be facilitated, it is worth mentioning that the facility works for everyone. But the govt official clarified that the facility has a special focus on women since they tend to have more issues while opening a bank account.

One user asked how the bank account will work with verification, deposits, transfers, withdrawals, and other facilities, to which Salman Sufi responded by saying that all of that can be done via SMS.

All via SMS. — Salman Sufi (Wear A Mask To Save Lives) (@SalmanSufi7) September 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this service pans out and how well it’s received by the masses, especially women and transgender persons.