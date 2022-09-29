PM Shehbaz Demands Action Plan to Counter Potential Gas Crisis in Winter

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has called on the concerned departments to formulate an action plan given the upcoming potential gas crisis in winter.

He issued instructions in this regard while chairing an emergency meeting to discuss the availability of gas in the upcoming winter season.

The Premier directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during cooking hours.

ALSO READ Pakistan Has No Record of Cancer Patients at National Level

The meeting was apprised about the expected gap in demand and supply of gas in winter. The participants were also briefed regarding the government’s strategy for uninterrupted gas supply in the coming months.

Prime Minister, while blaming the previous PTI regime for failure to buy gas at economical rates, highlighted that the incumbent government believes in practical steps to straighten the course of the economy instead of hollow promises.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadik Malik, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema other senior officials.