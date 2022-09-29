Xiaomi’s Sporty Electric Car Debuts in China

Xiaomi has begun taking an active part in electric vehicle (EV) development as evident by the launch of SC-01 roadster. The EV is a creation of a Chinese automotive start-up backed by Xiaomi, called Xiaopaoche.

SC-01 is a lightweight compact roadster with 435-horsepower (hp) dual-electric motors that can propel the car from 0-100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. The company hasn’t revealed the SC-01’s battery size, but its range is said to be around 500 km.

SC-01 has received heaps of praises from enthusiasts for its small stature. Its exact dimensions are 4085/1820/1162 mm with a wheelbase of 2500 mm. Furthermore, it weighs only 1,300 kg, which is a lot lighter than most electric sedans. All these characteristics will likely make SC-01 a spiritual successor to the likes of Lotus Elise and Exige.

According to reports, SC-01 will cost under 300,000 RMB (Rs. 9.5 million). The company has started taking bookings from consumers at 199 RMB (Rs. 6,400). International news outlets are calling it a “bargain sports EV”, which is far from the reality for Pakistanis thanks to crippling inflation and abysmal exchange rates.

Xiaopaoche will begin taking official orders for SC-01 in Q3 2023, while the deliveries will begin in Q4 2023. The SC-01 is an exciting EV that may catch the eye of several markets other than China.