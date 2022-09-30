MEDZnMORE Joins Hands with TCS for Deliveries Across Pakistan

MEDZnMORE recently signed an agreement with TCS, Pakistan’s leading logistics and courier company. Through this partnership, TCS has become the startup’s strategic logistic partner for deliveries across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Asad Khan, CEO MEDZnMORE, and Fakhar Ahmed Khan, Chief Commercial Officer TCS. The partnership event was hosted at MEDZnMORE Karachi office and was attended by senior executives from both companies.

With this partnership, tabiyat.pk aims to provide deliveries across Pakistan, aligning with its mission to reshape healthcare for 220 million people of Pakistan.

The online platform has also partnered with Getz Pharma, GSK, Shield, and Mothercare previously for providing a vast assortment of products to its customers.

tabiyat.pk is a vertical of the leading health-tech startup MEDZnMORE, founded with a vision to reshape healthcare across Pakistan by providing easy access to quality healthcare.

Founded in 2020, the online platform has served customers across Pakistan. They have invested heavily in building purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.