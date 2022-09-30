Suspects Involved in IMEI Tampering of Stolen Mobiles Nabbed in Punjab

The Okara Police has apprehended two culprits who used to alter the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen smartphones.

The police has said that the suspects, Bilal and Ali Raza, tampered with the IMEI numbers through software.

ALSO READ Over 200,000 Sikhs Voted in Khalistan Referendums in 4 Countries in Past 12 Months

Furthermore, five smartphones, cash, and laptops have been seized from their possession, while further investigation is also underway, the police revealed.

Earlier this month, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Karachi noted that over 350 people were killed in street crimes in Karachi in the first eight months of 2022.

In addition, over 350 people were killed and almost 270 were injured as a result of street crimes in the financial capital during this period, while 58 were shot dead for resisting muggings.

ALSO READ All Bugs Removed From PMO and PM House

According to CPLC’s statistics, almost 32,000 motorbikes, 1,300 cars, and 17,000 smartphones were stolen, along with seven kidnappings and three extortion cases.

Previously on 5 September, three Sindh Police Station House Officers (SHOs) were suspended for allegedly failing to control street crime in the city. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East issued suspension orders after civilians were shot dead in District Korangi for resisting a robbery.

Via ARY News