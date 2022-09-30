Toyota to Launch its First Electric Sedan in China at Honda Civic’s Price

Toyota plans to debut its first electric sedan before the end of 2022. Dubbed bZ3, the new sedan competes with Tesla Model 3, Changan Shenlan SL03, Volkswagen e-Golf, and other similar electric cars.

Toyota’s new electric vehicle (EV) is the result of its joint venture (JV) with FAW Group and BYD. The company’s first EV, the bZ4X, was a product of its collaboration with GAC Motor.

The company is yet to announce the exact launch date and price of bZ3. However, the EVs debut is expected to take place before 2023, with a starting price of around $28,000 (Rs. 6.4 million).

Details

Toyota bZ3 borrows BYD’s Blade LFP battery pack, although the company is yet to reveal the battery size. It will have one of two rear-axle mounted electric motors — one in the lower trim level produces 183 horsepower (hp) while the higher trim level makes 244 hp.

The car will have all the modern amenities that are included in Toyota Safety Sense such as lane keeping assistant, collision warning and avoidance feature, adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, automatic high beam, road sign assist, etc.

bZ3 is similar to bZ4X and other Toyota sedans in terms of looks. The front end looks somewhat similar to bZ4X with its angular headlights, a DRL that runs across its width, a sharp bumper design, and a distinct bonnet.

The side profile consists of sharp lines, large multi-spoke alloy rims, and a prominent c-pillar. The rear also has a few peculiar styling elements such as an asymmetrical bumper and taillights that also run across the width of the car. Unlike Prius, bZ3 seems to have a trunk instead of a liftback hatch.

The compact EV currently has limited competition and will likely carve out a new niche for itself among affordable EVs.