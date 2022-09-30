PM Orders to Complete Bhara Kahu Bypass in 3 Months

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to operationalize the Bhara Kahu bypass within four months.

According to the latest update, the government has tasked National Logistics Cell (NLC) with completing the project. The contractor will construct a three-lane roadway that will stretch more than 5 kilometers between Quaid-e-Azam University entry point and Jugi Bus Stop.

PM has instructed NLC to complete the project in three months, within a budget of Rs. 6.5 billion.

PM remarked that this will be a promising development and a great facility for local and foreign tourists, as well as for the dwellers of Murree and surrounding areas.

Park Road Expansion

Capital Development Authority is also set to begin expansion work on Park Road, Islamabad. According to the latest tweet from Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis, CDA will add more lanes to Park Road from Rawal Chowk to Taramri Chowk for a stretch of 7.5 kilometers.

He added that the project will cost Rs. 1.95 billion and will begin in the third week of October 2022. The completion timeline for the project is 4 months. Park Road has worn out due to various elements over the years, becoming a hassle for daily travelers. Chairman CDA claimed that he realizes the issue and has, therefore, prioritized its rehabilitation and expansion.