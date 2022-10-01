Peugeot 2008 Now Costs Over Rs. 6 Million After Price Hike

Lucky Motors Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of both variants of Peugeot 2008 for the first time since its launch.

Despite the company selling a record 250 cars in August 2022, it has hiked up the prices without citing any reason.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Variant Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Peugeot 2008 Active 5,250,000 5,400,000 150,000 Allure 5,850,000 6,100,000 250,000

Note that the mentioned model used to be the costliest in its category when it was launched in Pakistan. As its rivals’ prices continued to inflate, its sales also started to show an upward trend. It remains to be seen how the recent price increase would impact its sales in the long run.

Details

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that competes with Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Under the hood, it houses a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine with 131 horsepower, 220 Nm of torque, and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It contains a range of advanced features, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180° camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

After price revision, its base variant, Active, now costs Rs. 5,400,000 while the top-of-the-line variant, Allure, costs Rs. 6,200,000.