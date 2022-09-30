DFSK Launches Affordable Electric Mini SUV

China continues to challenge the notion that suggests “electric vehicles (EVs) can never be cheap” by launching decently equipped budget EVs.

In a recent development, DFSK has launched a cheap, fully electric mini-SUV called EX1 Pro. It is an A-segment EV that rivals Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and other similar SUVs.

The new SUV has features such as a multi-functional screen, passenger and driver airbags, DFSK’s latest multimedia unit, voice recognition, smartphone connectivity, an intelligent navigation system, ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, parking sensors, and other driver assistance features.

The SUV has a 33 kW electric motor that sends 45 horsepower to the front wheels. It has a 27.17 kWh ternary lithium battery pack that allows for a maximum range of 331 kilometers.

The SUV’s length, width, and height are 3,732, 1,579, and 1,515 mm respectively, while the wheelbase is 2,423 mm. Although the exact weight is unknown, the EX1 Pro should be a lightweight SUV, given its tiny stature.

EX1 Pro has six different trim levels. The lowest variant starts at $7,800 (Rs. 1.8 million) while the range-topping variant costs $8,800 (Rs. 2 million).

This price makes DFSK EX1 Pro a genuinely cheap EV with a decent driving range and features. Sadly, the automaker has shared no plans to launch it internationally. However, it is safe to say that, if it goes on sale internationally, EX1 Pro will become a smash hit.