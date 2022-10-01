Poco M4 5G Launched With New Name and More Memory

Xiaomi is back at it once again, releasing already existing phones under a different name. Poco M4 5G is making a comeback, but now it’s called the Redmi Note 11R, and it’s only available in China for now. It brings more RAM and higher base storage, but other features are identical.

The display is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The design is no different from before, but you don’t get Poco Yellow from the M4 5G. The phone’s main chipset is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 paired with three different memory options including 4 GB/128 GB, 6 GB/128 GB, and 8 GB/128 GB. Storage can be expanded by up to 1 TB through a micro SD card.

There are only two cameras on the back including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth unit. The camera can record 1080p videos, but these are limited to 30 FPS. The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter and it is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery specs are no different either including a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W charging. A supporting charger will be included in the retail box.

The Redmi Note 11R will be available in Grey, Black, and Blue color options for a starting price of $154. The pricing will likely differ in other regions. It is unclear when the phone will launch around the globe.

Specifications