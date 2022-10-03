UAE’s New Immigration Rules Officially Implemented From Today

The new visa/immigration rules of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including extended tourist visas, long-term residency for professionals, and improved access to the 10-year golden visa, will come into effect from today (3 October 2022).

The development comes after the UAE government approved these rules in April this year.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Ticket Prices as Operations Resume

As per the details, permits of the golden visa holders, staying outside the UAE, will not be canceled, while visitors, who cancel their residency visas, will be granted a six-month period instead of one month to remain in the country.

Furthermore, the revised visa rules also include a normal 60-day entrance permit over the usual 30 days, along with a five-year multi-entry tourist visa enabling visitors to stay in the UAE for a consecutive 90 days.

The Government of the UAE will also launch a five-year green visa for freelancers, skilled workers, and investors, which will empower them to sponsor themselves without acquiring assistance from UAE nationals or their employers.

ALSO READ Government Warns Transporters to Reduce Fares or Face Strict Action

Moreover, the parents will also be able to sponsor their male children between the age of 19-25 to attend school or university in the country in line with the new visa rules.

Under the golden visa project, skilled professionals with minimum salaries of $8,000 (AED 30,000) per month will conveniently acquire a 10-year visa. In addition to that, golden visa holders will also avail of the advantage of 100 percent ownership of their businesses.