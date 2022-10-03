JMC to Launch Toyota Hilux Rival Vigus Pro Double Cabin in Pakistan [Photos]

A Chinese Automaker JMC — in partnership with Pakistan’s Four Brothers Automobiles — is planning to launch Vigus Pro Titanium Crew Cab truck in Pakistan. Four Brothers Group currently sells Dong Feng and Higer buses and trucks in Pakistan, and aims to expand its operations.

Four Brothers Automobiles Manager Sales & Marketing Manager M. Kamran Memon told ProPakistani that the company has imported a limited number of Vigus Pro units to Pakistan. He added that the company has been importing these trucks for the past five years, however, those were used for a separate project.

Details

Vigus Pro is a compact sport utility truck that competes with Toyota Hilux Revo and Isuzu D-Max V-cross. It has a turbocharged 2.0 liter 4-cylinder PUMA diesel engine that makes 140 horsepower (hp), 350 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Its other powertrain, a turbocharged 2.0 liter 4-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, sends 217 hp and similar torque to all-four wheels via the same gearbox.

It has a BorgWana TOD intelligent 4-Wheel-Drive (4WD) system with All-terrain management, 3 drive modes (ECOL/NORMAL/POWER), and an Eaton differential lock. Vigus Pro sits on a ladder-frame chassis and has a leaf-spring suspension at the back, and an independent double wishbone setup up front.

Other features include:

Keyless entry and push start

Electronically folding rearview mirrors

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Fog lights

Smart infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity

Cruise control

Multi-functional leather steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control

Parking sensors

Auto-hold

Reversing camera

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill start and descent control

Dual airbags

Price and Availability

Memon stated that due to the ongoing economic troubles and import hurdles, the company has withheld its plans for a formal launch. However, it will soon begin the local assembly of Vigus Pro in Pakistan and offer it to the masses.

Memon further added that the company is currently selling the trucks in completely built-up (CBU) form. He further stated that the price of the truck for those who pay 100% amount up front is Rs. 7.9 million, although, those who book the truck must pay Rs. 9.5 million.

The truck is available for sale at all authorized dealerships of Four Brothers Automobiles. The delivery time for the truck is approximately four months.

While the Vigus Pro is not exactly a bargain alternative to other midsize double-cab trucks in Pakistan, it will certainly make the market more competitive in the near future.