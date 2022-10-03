Pakistan Railways Increases Ticket Prices as Operations Resume

Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in the fares of trains as operations resume, according to a notification issued by the Railways Ministry.

The fares of the Karakoram Express, Rehman Baba Express, and Khyber Mail, will be increased according to the notification.

ALSO READ Reduction in Petrol Prices Without IMF Approval is Reckless: Miftah Ismail

The Khyber Mail fare will be increased to Rs. 11,000 for the Air Conditioned (AC) Sleeper class from Karachi to Peshawar, AC Business class to Rs. 6,200, while the fare for AC Standard will be raised to Rs. 5,700.

Similarly, the Economy class fare for the Karakoram Express, running between Karachi and Lahore, will be raised to Rs. 3,000, while the fare for Karachi Express AC Sleeper class is to be increased to Rs. 9,000, and the AC Business class and AC Standard class to Rs 5,700 and 4,150 respectively. Similarly, the Economy class Karachi Express ticket will cost Rs. 3,000.

Likewise, the Rehman Baba Express fares for the AC Business class, AC Standard class, and the Economy class, will be raised to Rs. 7,000, Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 3,000 respectively.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Per Capita Annual Electricity Consumption Among Lowest in the World

The fare for Pakistan Business Express will be Rs. 7,000 after the increase. The Karachi-Lahore operations of Pakistan Railways are to be restored from 5 October 2022.