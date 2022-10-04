Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Keen to Invest in Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi on Tuesday expressed keen interest of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest in Pakistan.

The envoy called on Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The two shared views on enhancing and strengthening the bilateral economic relations between both countries.

ALSO READ UAE’s New Immigration Rules Officially Implemented From Today

The finance minister stated that Pakistan and UAE share long-standing bilateral ties in several areas. He also highlighted that the government is focused on various avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extended to a new level.

The minister assured the envoy of full support and cooperation from the government.