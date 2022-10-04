After Lahore, BOP’s Khaas Premium Banking Offering Now in Faisalabad and Karachi

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) arranged Khaas customers engagement sessions in Faisalabad and Karachi where selective clients were invited as special guests to meet with the President/CEO BOP Zafar Masud, Group Head Asif Riaz, and other senior members.

Explaining his vision and expectations from Khaas premium banking, Zafar Masud emphasized that an extensive network of BOP all over the country was a huge advantage to offer premium services to our valued customers.

“BOP Khaas is a giant step towards transforming the image of the bank as one of the fastest growing and progressive entities of the country vis-a-vis ensuring the provision of tailor-made products and services for each segment as the core deliverables,” Zafar said.

He informed that enhanced digital channels and credit cards were also being launched for the BOP customers.

The customers also shared their experiences and expectations from Khaas’ proposition on this occasion. Eulogizing the growth and development of BOP, they expressed their utmost satisfaction with the bank’s customer care and products and services.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has launched its priority branches in Karachi and Lahore along with one Khaas center in Faisalabad. These Khaas priority centers and lounges symbolize the value that BOP places on its relationship with Khaas customers.

BOP Khaas provides unique customer experience and relationship management through services and products. It provides differentiated and exclusive product offerings to Khaas customers with discounted fees, lifestyle privileges, and alliances.

BOP’s flagship Khaas centers offer meeting rooms on a first-come-first-served basis, audio and video facilities, fast internet connectivity, exclusive cash counters, waiting area, a personalized priority relationship manager, and separate greeter service for customer guidance.

Khaas premium banking benefits include a free platinum debit card, free checkbook issuance, free Khaas vertical platinum card, free universal cheques, a 50 percent discount on lockers rent (any size), and free SMS alerts.

Free IBFT (ATM and mobile banking) without an annual subscription, lending solutions at discounted rates, a dedicated priority relationship manager, a preferred helpline, and a world credit card offering are also included in the Khas benefits.

BOP Regional Heads and Khaas teams of the respective regions were also invited at the events.