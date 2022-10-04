NA Panel Wants Pictures of Bhuttos on Rs. 75 Commemorative Note

The members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue have expressed reservations over the recently issued Rs. 75 commemorative note while highlighting that the note should also have the pictures of national leaders including Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The members shared these remarks during a meeting of the committee here on Tuesday.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, while responding to the grievances of the members in this regard, stated that the issuance of new currency notes is a formal process. He said that being a Pakistani he respects all of the national leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SBP has recently issued a banknote of Rs. 75 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The banknote carries the portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.