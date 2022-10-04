Pakistan Team Celebrates Shadab Khan’s Birthday on Flight to New Zealand [Video]

Pakistan cricket team was traveling to New Zealand when they celebrated vice-captain Shadab Khan’s birthday on the flight.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals the Ability Which Only Pakistani Bowlers Possess

The all-rounder turned 24 today and to make his day special, the teammates celebrated the vice-captain’s birthday on the plane while traveling to Christchurch, New Zealand. PCB shared a video to keep the fans posted about team’s travel to New Zealand as well as Shadab Khan’s birthday. The video showed the cricketers enjoying cake and taking pictures on the plane.

.@76Shadabkhan's birthday celebrated in style en route to Christchurch! 🍰✈️ Travel diary of the 🇵🇰 team ➡️ https://t.co/6TW8snxGsc#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ZqZvReucDr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2022

ALSO READ Legendary Wasim and Waqar Pick Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup

Pakistan team will participate in a tri-nation series against New Zealand and Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.